The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has banned celebrities, influencers, and content creators from endorsing or promoting gambling in Kenya.

This decision comes as the government lifts a 30-day suspension on gambling advertisements across all media platforms, following a review of regulations.

In a notice dated May 29, BCLB introduced new, stringent regulations aimed at promoting responsible gambling and safeguarding vulnerable Kenyans, including minors, that could lead to addiction.

Local media reports the new directive seeks to curb individuals, especially local celebrities, who relied on the lucrative gambling industry for income through endorsements. It prohibits them from earning money from such activities.

New rules

Under the updated rules, all gambling advertisements must first receive approval from the BCLB. Subsequently, they must be forwarded to the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) for classification before any distribution or exhibition.

"In carrying out gambling advertisements, all media outlets shall adhere to the Code of Conduct for Media Practices, 2025," the Board directed.

Further restrictions include a ban on gambling advertisements near schools, religious institutions, playgrounds, and shopping malls—locations frequently visited by children.

BCLB had in April suspended all gambling advertisements across all media platforms in the country following what it described as an accelerating rate of “gambling activities and addiction” in the country.