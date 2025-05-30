WAR ON GAZA
Gaza-bound activist aid ship set to sail after earlier attempt saw ship targeted in drone attack
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition has prepared a new ship – the Madleen – which is about to sail from Catania in Italy to resume the aid voyage.
FILE PHOTO: The damaged Gaza Freedom Flotilla vessel “Conscience” is seen anchored at sea outside Maltese territorial waters. / Reuters
3 hours ago

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) next vessel, Madleen, is set to sail for Gaza on Sunday, continuing the group’s mission to break what it calls Israel’s “illegal blockade” of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Among those joining the voyage are climate activist Greta Thunberg and actor Liam Cunningham, best known for his role in Game of Thrones.

The high-profile passengers are expected to draw global attention to the coalition’s call for an end to what it describes as “state terrorism, media silence, and global complicity” in the ongoing siege of Gaza.

The Madleen is named after Gaza’s only known fisherwoman in 2014—a symbol of resistance and resilience.

The vessel will carry humanitarian aid and what the coalition describes as a “cargo of hope,” as well as a message of solidarity with Palestinians.

The announcement comes just a month after Israeli drones attacked the FFC’s previous civilian aid ship, Conscience, in international waters. The group said the ship was set ablaze, four crew members were injured, and the vessel was left adrift in violation of international law.

Türkiye condemned the attack "in the strongest terms" vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice. Six Turkish citizens who were on board the Gaza-bound humanitarian aid ship.

The attack, according to the FFC, occurred in European waters and has received little response from governments or major media outlets.

“This was yet another test on the world’s principles, and once again, the world failed,” said Tan Safi, a volunteer with the coalition.

“But we won’t let Israel silence us through violence, or allow Europe’s silence to frighten us.”

The FFC is composed of volunteers from over 20 countries, including doctors, teachers, engineers, and artists, united in their belief that “no people should be deliberately starved, maimed, murdered, or forced to suffer”.

The launch of Madleen also coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Israeli raid on the Mavi Marmara, in which ten humanitarian volunteers were killed by Israeli forces during a similar flotilla attempt to reach Gaza.

The coalition is calling on civil society, the media, and governments to demand accountability for the attack on Conscience, and to guarantee safe passage for the Madleen and future vessels.

“We will not be deterred. We will not be silenced,” the coalition said in its statement. “Gaza must live—and freedom must sail.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
