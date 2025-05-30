SPORTS
1 min read
Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid after two decades at Liverpool
Real Madrid signed Alexander-Arnold before his contract ended, making him available for the Club World Cup in the United States to be played June 14-July 13.
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. / Reuters
5 hours ago

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal after more than two decades at Liverpool, the La Liga club said on Friday, adding that the 26-year-old will be available to play in next month's Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold, who made 354 appearances for Liverpool since making his senior debut in 2016, said earlier this month he would leave the club he joined at age six, with his contract set to expire on June 30.

Real signed Alexander-Arnold before his contract ended, making him available for the Club World Cup in the United States to be played June 14-July 13.

"Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1," Liverpool said in a statement confirming the move.

"Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution."

SOURCE:Reuters
