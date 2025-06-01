AFRICA
Turkish President Erdogan discusses security, energy with Somali counterpart Mohamud
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds separate phone calls with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, says Türkiye's Communications Directorate
President Erdogan stresses Türkiye's support to Somalia in phone call with President Mohamud. / AA
21 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in separate phone calls with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev and Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

In his phone call with Somalia's Mohamud, the Turkish president said his country supports Somalia's vision of development through democracy, adding that Ankara will continue to increase its support to Mogadishu in combating terrorism.

He highlighted that Türkiye's solidarity with Somalia on energy and fishing will continue, stating that cooperation in these fields is promising.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

In his call with Radev, Erdogan noted that efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia are still ongoing, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

Stressing that Bulgaria's sensitive policy on this issue is being closely followed, he said Türkiye is working to bring the parties together in Istanbul in order to establish peace in the region.

Erdogan emphasised that relations between Türkiye and Bulgaria are improving, with significant progress being made in all areas. Efforts are ongoing to advance cooperation between the two countries in the defense and energy sectors, he added.

SOURCE:AA
