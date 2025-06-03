SPORTS
2 min read
World Boxing apologises to Algeria's Khelif over mandatory testing announcement
Algerian boxer Khelif, who won gold at the Paris Games last summer amid intense scrutiny over her eligibility.
World Boxing apologises to Algeria's Khelif over mandatory testing announcement
Khelif said that the spread of misconceptions about her "harms human dignity." / Reuters
June 3, 2025

The president of World Boxing has apologised to Algerian Olympic champion Imane Khelif after she was singled out in the governing body's latest announcement to make gender testing mandatory.

The governing body had announced that from July 1, all athletes over 18 years old in its competitions must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genetic test to determine their gender at birth. The PCR test detects chromosomal material through a mouth swab, saliva or blood.

Algerian boxer Khelif, who won gold at the Paris Games last summer amid intense scrutiny over her eligibility, was specifically mentioned when World Boxing released its new policy last Friday.

"World Boxing has written to the Algerian Boxing Federation to inform it that Imane Khelif will not be allowed to participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup or any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes sex testing," World Boxing said in a statement last Friday.

Formal apology

On Monday, its president, Boris van der Vorst, reached out to the Algerian Boxing Federation to acknowledge naming Imane Khelif was wrong.

“I am writing to you all personally to offer a formal and sincere apology for this and acknowledge that her privacy should have been protected,” he wrote in a letter seen by The Associated Press.

Van der Vorst added he hoped by “reaching out to you personally we show our true respect to you and your athletes.”

Khelif and fellow gold medallist Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan were in the spotlight in Paris because the previous governing body for Olympic boxing, the International Boxing Association, disqualified both fighters from its 2023 world championships, claiming they failed an eligibility test.

Eligibility rules

However, the International Olympic Committee applied gender eligibility rules used in previous Olympics and cleared Khelif and Lin to compete.

World Boxing has been provisionally approved as the boxing organiser at the 2028 Los Angeles Games and has faced pressure from boxers and their federations to create gender eligibility standards.

It said there will be mandatory testing to “ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women”.

Khelif plans to defend her gold medal at the LA Games, but some boxers and their federations have already spoken out against her inclusion.

She had intended to return to international competition this month in the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Israeli state-funded ads on Danish media platforms stir controversy
New Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides recognise need for dialogue — Turkish FM
Eleven children killed in Nigeria pit collapse
Trial to start over 'racist' banner targeting Malian-born singer Nakamura
Elon Musk condemns Trump's bill on tax, spending
Libya's PM to unveil initiative aimed at ending political deadlock
Mali suspends artisanal gold mining during rainy season to 'protect citizens' from landslides
South African court dismisses opposition party's fuel levy challenge
Senegal aims to raise tax collection to cut reliance on external funding
Zimbabwe issues permits for cull of at least 50 elephants
Nigeria's defence chief proposes 'complete fencing' of the country's borders to contain insecurity
South Africa's ex-President Zuma loses court bid to have corruption charges dropped
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
Four million people flee Sudan since start of war in 2023: UN
Tanzania faces call to investigate activists' torture claims
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us