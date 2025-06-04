The highly anticipated international friendly match between the senior men's national teams of Nigeria and Russia, set for Friday in Moscow, is facing significant squad challenges as both sides grapple with a wave of injuries and withdrawals.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed a series of alterations to the Super Eagles' roster.

Six key players have been excused from the squad: Ola Aina, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho, Sadiq Umar, and Nathan Tella.

This comes as the team arrived in Moscow for their third game of the current international window, following their triumph in the Unity Cup in London.

Multiple withdrawals

According to the NFF, Aina pulled out of the friendly, prompting Coach Éric Sékou Chelle to call up Sodiq Ismaila and Benjamin Fredericks from the Unity Cup squad.

Chukwueze and Iheanacho have also withdrawn due to family matters, while Spain-based Umar is sidelined with an injury.

Tella's absence is due to his United Kingdom passport undergoing a renewal process, preventing him from travelling.

Agkatsev’s injury

On the Russian side, first-choice goalkeeper Stanislav Agkatsev has been ruled out of both the friendly against Nigeria and their upcoming match against Belarus on June 10th due to injury.

Agkatsev, who recently helped Krasnodar clinch the Russian League title, was widely expected to start against Nigeria.

Local reports indicate that Agkatsev arrived at the national team camp with a "slight discomfort of an overload nature".

A statement on the Russia Football Federation website confirmed the decision. "Together with the medical management of the club, the coaching and medical staff of the national team, a decision was made not to risk the health of the footballer and to continue his recovery in the club’s conditions,’’ it said.

Agkatsev's absence will undoubtedly weaken the Russian team. Russia says it is using these friendly matches to maintain team cohesion following their ban from competitive football by FIFA due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.