Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi leaves club after Champions League final defeat
Simone Inzaghi has left his position as manager of Inter Milan after four years, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.
Simone Inzaghi led Inter Milan to this year's final of the UEFA Champions League against PSG. / Photo: Reuters
June 3, 2025

Simone Inzaghi has left his position as manager of Inter Milan, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old is departing just three days after a humiliating 5-0 loss in the Champions League final against Paris St Germain and will not lead Inter in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Inzaghi and Inter ended the season on a disappointing note after finishing second in Serie A, one point behind champions Napoli, and were knocked out in the Coppa Italia semi-finals 4–1 on aggregate by city rivals AC Milan.

"The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a four-year journey, during which I gave everything," Inzaghi said in a separate statement.

Expected to join Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal

Inzaghi's tenure ended having won six trophies in total, one Serie A Scudetto, two Coppa Italia triumphs and three Supercoppa Italia trophies.

"I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri (Inter) fans who cheered me on, cried and suffered in difficult moments and laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs we experienced together," he added.

"I will never forget you."

Italian media reports said that Inzaghi will join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in the near future and will lead them in the Club World Cup in the United States.

