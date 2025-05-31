SPORTS
1 min read
21 Nigerian athletes die after bus falls off bridge
The athletes were returning from National Sports Festival in Ogun State, southwest Nigeria, when their bus lost control and plunged off a bridge in Kura Local Government Area, says official
21 Nigerian athletes die after bus falls off bridge
Those killed included athletes and their managers, according to an official. / Others
May 31, 2025

At least 21 Nigerian athletes were killed on Saturday after a bus carrying them lost control and fell off a bridge.

The bus, carrying 35 passengers, mostly athletes and officials, was returning from the national sports festival held in the southwestern Ogun State and heading to the northern Kano state.

Umar Faggie, chairman of the state’s sports commission, told Anadolu that "the athletes were traveling in a Kano State Sports Commission bus when it plunged off the bridge" in Kula area.

Survivors of the road mishap have been taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

‘The very best’

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed "deep sorrow" for the athletes' deaths in a post on his X account, describing the victims as "the very best of our nation, dedicated, talented, and full of promise."

“I am heartbroken by news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 21 Kano State athletes returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta,” he said.

The National Sports Festival (NSF) is a major multi-sport event in Nigeria that attracts athletes from various states. It encourages unity, athletic development, and excellence. The NSF emphasizes sports such as athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, and others.

SOURCE:AA
