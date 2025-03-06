When Mosleh Saleh was shot in the thigh in 2016 during clashes between the Internationally Recognised Government in Yemen and Iran-backed Houthis, he was rushed to al-Thawra Hospital in Taiz.



Months of treatment left him bedridden and in agony with his femur bone failing to fully heal. With no money for further medical care, he turned to a traditional bone-setter in his village as a last resort.

“I visited a practitioner near my village named Othman Qassem, who re-broke the bone and set it again,” Saleh told TRT World. Each day, the practitioner would massage Saleh’s thigh with cow ghee, a rich clarified butter made from cow’s milk. “Within three months, I could walk with difficulty, and after five months, I was walking normally,” he said, delighted.

For thousands of Yemenis, traditional medicine has become their only option as the country’s healthcare system collapses after nearly a decade of war. With hospitals understaffed and resources depleted, many are turning to age-old remedies that have been passed down through generations.

According to the World Health Organization , only 54 percent of Yemen’s health facilities were fully functional in 2023, leaving nearly half of the population without access to essential medical services.

As modern healthcare becomes increasingly scarce, Yemenis are relying on herbal remedies, folk healing practices, and traditional bone-setting to treat common ailments like fevers, infections, and chronic pain.

The shift is evident in the numbers. The Supreme Medical Council reported that the number of traditional medicine clinics in Sana'a surged from just 12 in 2015 to over 1,400 by 2019.

No other alternatives

The economic devastation caused by war has made modern medical care unattainable for many. Even in urban areas, the cost of surgeries and treatments is prohibitive.

"Surgeries are too expensive," said Mariam Abdulghani Al-Ma’afir, a specialist in traditional bone-setting. "Many people, especially the underprivileged, simply cannot afford them. That’s why they come to us."

Her method involves realigning broken bones before sending patients for X-rays to ensure proper placement. The limb is then immobilised until fully healed. “Certain fractures present greater challenges. Hip, femur, and humerus fractures are the most difficult to treat and the most expensive," she said. “These require extra care, but all of these expenses would not come close to what surgery would cost.”

Beyond cost, traditional remedies hold deep cultural significance. Generations of Yemenis have relied on black seed, ginger, and honey to alleviate respiratory and digestive issues, while cupping and cauterisation remain popular for addressing chronic pain and skin conditions.

Promising results

For some, traditional treatments offer relief where modern medicine has failed. Najood Bajash swears by fire cauterisation to ease persistent limb and head pain.

"With repeated use, I’ve mastered the method," she said. "It saves me time and money, and the relief is immediate."

Rawan Al-Haddad, another patient suffering from chronic back pain from long work hours, turned to wet cupping, or hijama, at her sister's insistence.

"The results were surprisingly positive," she told TRT World. "My back pain significantly decreased, and even my respiratory issues improved."



Others have turned to traditional medicine for more complex conditions. Mamoun Al-Ashwal struggled with infertility for years and exhausted medical interventions with no success.

"I finally turned to herbal medicine," he recounted. "After just three months of treatment, my wife was pregnant. It felt like a miracle."

Similarly, Bashara Abdu, diagnosed with cervical cancer, saw no improvement from chemotherapy. Refusing to give up, she turned to alternative treatments.

"I relied on herbs like moringa, purslane, and karkadé, along with vitamins C and D," she explained. "After a year and a half, my tests confirmed a complete recovery."

And for Abdulraqib Mustafa, who endured chronic back and shoulder pain, a simple sesame oil massage changed everything. "After a single session, I felt completely pain-free," he recalls. "I haven't experienced any discomfort since."

An overstretched healthcare system

“The high cost of modern therapies, along with their often slow-acting effects, pushes people toward alternatives that are both quicker and more affordable," Mohiddin Al-Yousfi, a traditional medicine practitioner told TRT World.

However, the safety of these treatments remains a concern. A Supreme Medical Council study found that 35 percent of patients who used herbal remedies reported worsened conditions due to misuse or lack of professional guidance.



Abdullah Al-Kamali, a Yemeni surgeon, has warned of the dangers of rejecting modern medical treatments in favour of traditional healing. His plea follows the tragic death of a brain cancer patient who abandoned chemotherapy for herbal remedies, leading to a rapid decline and eventual death.

“It is unacceptable that patients are misled into believing unverified treatments can replace life-saving medical care,” he stated. “I have witnessed multiple deaths due to reliance on unregulated remedies.”

According to Al-Kamali, misinformation, societal stigma, and fear of side effects often drive patients away from modern treatments.

“This is a matter of life and death. Without proper intervention, more lives will be lost to misinformation and false hope,” he noted, urging health authorities to regulate alternative medicine and promote awareness to counter harmful misconceptions.



Necessary alternative

Despite the concerns, traditional medicine remains the only option for many Yemenis. According to Sadiqi Hamoud, deputy director of the health office in Hodeidah, medical professionals are working under extreme conditions.

"Doctors and nurses struggle with transportation disruptions and a collapsing infrastructure," he said. “The ongoing war and economic hardships have exacerbated these challenges, leaving many medical facilities underfunded and understaffed.”

For now, traditional medicine is not just a choice—it is a necessity. "What we need is a comprehensive plan to rebuild Yemen’s healthcare system," Hamoud stated. "But until that happens, traditional medicine remains the lifeline for countless Yemenis."

This article is published in collaboration with Egab .



