BIZTECH
1 min read
Soaring gold prices push India's PNG Jewellers to launch new brand
India's jewellery giant PNG unveiled Litestyle, a new line of affordable jewellery, as gold prices rise and investment demand grows
Soaring gold prices push India's PNG Jewellers to launch new brand
Investment interest in gold and silver continues to strengthen. / Reuters
6 hours ago

India's P N Gadgil Jewellers on Tuesday launched Litestyle, a new sub-brand for lightweight and lower-carat jewellery, as record gold prices push consumers towards more budget-friendly options.

Gold prices have jumped sharply in the past few months, but consumers' budgets haven't risen in the same proportion, leading them to look for budget-friendly options, Saurabh Gadgil, chairman of the Pune-based company, told Reuters.

The lightweight jewellery segment is growing rapidly at around 30 percent per annum, and the company will launch 12 Litestyle stores this year to tap into this segment, Gadgil said.

Local gold prices, which hit a record high of 101,078 rupees per 10 grams on Monday, have risen 29 percent so far in 2025, after rising 21 percent in 2024.

As Israel attacked Iran on Friday, gold hit a peak of $3,430 per ounce.

Consumers are slowly adjusting to higher prices, Gadgil said, forecasting a 30 percent to 35 percent year-on-year jump in revenue in the fiscal year ending March 2026.

Investment demand for gold and silver has been rising as both metals are yielding better returns than other asset classes, he added.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel-Iran tensions jolt global markets as oil and gold prices surge
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
BBC’s Gaza coverage reveals staggering bias against Palestinians
Iran blasts Israeli attack on state TV as 'war crime'
Baykar, Leonardo seal deal to jointly produce drones
Trump urges Iran to talk as G7 looks for common ground
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
US warship heads to Middle East as Iran, Israel conflict escalates
Paris Air Show bars Israeli stands exhibiting offensive weapons
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Gaza’s aid deathtrap: 300+ Palestinians killed seeking aid since May 27
Russia, Ukraine announce fifth body swap under Istanbul-brokered deal
Pakistan shuts air, land routes with Iran amid escalating regional tensions
Israel furious as France shuts four weapons stands at Paris Airshow
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict: Erdogan
Korea: A Country Under Pressure | Storyteller
India's Modi visits Greek-administered Cyprus just days after clashing with Pakistan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us