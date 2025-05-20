WORLD
2 min read
Report: Israel preparing strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, US intelligence says
Intercepted communications and military movements point to a possible Israeli attack, in what US officials describe as a break from Trump's diplomatic efforts.
Israel Preparing Strike on Iranian Nuclear Facilities / AP
12 hours ago

US has obtained fresh intelligence suggesting Israel is preparing a military strike against Iranian nuclear facilities, even as Washington and Tehran continue indirect negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, CNN reported, citing multiple officials.

According to the report published on Tuesday, no final decision has been made by Israeli leadership, but intercepted communications and observed troop movements indicate that preparations for a potential operation are well underway.

“The chance of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has gone up significantly in recent months,” one source told CNN.

The source added that the prospect of a Trump-brokered deal with Iran that doesn't eliminate all uranium stockpiles increases the likelihood of Israeli military action.

The US has also observed specific Israeli military activity, including the movement of aerial munitions and the conclusion of a large-scale air exercise, according to the report.

Still, a Trump administration source said Washington would likely refrain from supporting such an attack unless Iran initiates hostilities.

According to CNN, a senior Western diplomat who met with the president earlier this month said Trump communicated US would give those negotiations only weeks to succeed before resorting to military strikes. But for now, the White House policy is one of diplomacy.

President Trump previously warned Iran it would face “something bad” if it failed to respond swiftly to US proposals, though Iranian officials have denied receiving any formal offer.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
