WORLD
2 min read
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Pyongyang calls military exercises direct threat to regional stability, signals possible response.
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
In a statement issued by the Ministry of National Defence, Pyongyang criticised a joint air drill conducted Friday. / AA
July 13, 2025

North Korea condemned recent joint military drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, calling them a direct threat to regional stability and warning of “grave consequences,” according to state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Ministry of National Defence, Pyongyang criticised a joint air drill conducted Friday involving US B-52H bombers, South Korean KF-16s, and Japan’s F-2 fighter jets.

“We express grave concern over the hostile actions of the US, Japan, and South Korea that continue to carry out provocative and threatening military actions while deliberately ignoring the security concerns of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,” the statement said. “We strongly warn of the grave consequences that this will have on the regional situation.”

North Korea accused the US of ramping up deployments of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula and said the strengthening trilateral alliance could trigger an “unpredictable military confrontation.”

RelatedTRT Global - South Korea-US complete joint naval drill to boost mine defence

The statement warned that Pyongyang reserves the right to take “reflexive countermeasures” to defend its sovereignty, adding: “A credible, overwhelming military capability remains our only realistic deterrent.”

“Our armed forces are always maintaining a high level of military readiness to block collective provocations by the United States and its followers, suppress invasion attempts, and effectively respond to acts of war,” it added.

The joint drills coincided with a meeting in Seoul of the top military commanders from the US, Japan, and South Korea, who reviewed regional security dynamics and discussed ways to deepen trilateral defence cooperation.

“On the same day, they held a meeting of the Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US, Japan, and South Korea, openly revealing their intention to further accelerate three-party military cooperation targeting us and other regional countries,” the statement said.

RelatedTRT Global - US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us