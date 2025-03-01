CLIMATE
Four dead, five still missing from India avalanche: army
The Indian army said In a statement that 50 people out of 55 workers were initially rescued, but among them four succumbed to their injuries.
Rescuers carry out an operation after Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers got trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Chamoli district of India's Uttarakhand state on February 28, 2025.
By Staff Reporter
March 1, 2025

At least four people died from their injuries in India after an avalanche hit a remote border area, officials said, as rescuers deployed helicopters to search for the remaining five missing.

A total of 55 workers were buried under snow and debris after the avalanche hit a construction camp on Friday near Mana village on the border with Tibet in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Indian army said 50 people were initially rescued, but among them four succumbed to their injuries.

"Unfortunately, four injured persons have been confirmed as fatal casualty," they said.

Five workers were still missing, the army said, adding that six choppers had been deployed into rescue efforts as the "roads are blocked".

Death toll in Indian Himalayas avalanche rises

Police, disaster authorities and the Indian air force have been mobilised to help with search efforts, with 32 people successfully rescued from the mountain despite snow and rainfall.

Uttarakhand state chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the rescue teams were "continuously engaged in relief efforts".

"The government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected in this hour of crisis," he said in a post on X.

Mana village, which shares a border with Tibet, was deserted after residents moved to lower altitudes to escape the extreme weather, The Indian Express newspaper reported.

Avalanches and landslides are common in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, especially during the winter season.

Scientists have said climate change was making weather events more severe, while the increased pace of development in the fragile Himalayan regions has also heightened fears about the fallout from deforestation and construction.

In 2021, nearly 100 people died in Uttarakhand after a huge glacier chunk fell into a river, triggering flash floods.

And devastating monsoon floods and landslides in 2013 killed 6,000 people and led to calls for a review of development projects in the state.

SOURCE:AFP
