A new Palestinian newborn baby froze to death in Gaza, taking the death toll from the cold weather to eight amid Israel's genocidal war on the enclave, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that 35-day-old Yousef Ahmad Kalloub lost his life due to the harsh winter cold in the territory.



Israel's genocide in Gaza has killed over 45,805 Palestinians and wounded 109,064 others. In Lebanon, Israel has killed 4,048 people since October 2023 and continues to breach the November 27 truce deal.



