The Russian private military company Wagner has announced its withdrawal from Mali, ending more than three years of operations in the West African country.

“We helped local patriots create a strong and disciplined army capable of defending their land. All regional capitals have returned to the control of the legitimate authorities,” the group said on Friday.

“We’ve killed thousands of militants and their commanders who have been terrorising civilians for years,” it claimed.

Mali, a country in the Sahel region, has been plagued by insurgencies since 2012.

Russia’s Africa Corps to replace Wagner

The military junta in the country asked Russia for support after breaking ties with France and other partners.​​​​​​

Reports said that despite Wagner’s announcement, Russia will continue to have a presence in the West African country, with the Africa Corps, its state-controlled paramilitary force.

Earlier this year, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, the three countries under military rule, officially left the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

They have formed their own bloc, the Alliance of Sahel States.