WORLD
2 min read
Robert Francis Prevost becomes first American Pope
A moderate with ties to Pope Francis and missionary experience in Peru, Prevost becomes the 267th pontiff of the Catholic Church.
Robert Francis Prevost becomes first American Pope
Tens of thousands of people packed in St Peter's Square cheered, applauded and wept as the smoke appeared, while the bells of St Peter's Basilica and churches across Rome rang out. / Reuters
May 8, 2025

Robert Francis Prevost has been elected the first pope from the United States, the Vatican announced.

A moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he became the Catholic Church's 267th pontiff, taking the papal name Leo XIV.

Cardinals chose a new pope to lead the world's 1.4 billion Catholics on Thursday, sending up white smoke from the Sistine Chapel on their second day of voting in conclave.

Tens of thousands of people packed in St Peter's Square cheered, applauded and wept as the smoke appeared, while the bells of St Peter's Basilica and churches across Rome rang out.

Crowds of people rushed towards the square to watch the balcony of the basilica, which has been fitted out with red curtains for the first address to the world by the 267th pope.

TRT Global - I glimpsed him once: A man in white who carried the world's ache

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936, walked with the margins, chose no crown, no crypt — just dust and prayer. From the peripheries to the papacy, Francis now returns, humbly, to the earth he never stopped loving.

🔗

Successor of Pope Francis

The new pontiff, who succeeds Argentine reformer Pope Francis, was introduced in Latin with his chosen papal name and addressed the world for the first time.

"It's an amazing feeling," said an elated Joseph Brian, a 39-year-old chef from Belfast in Northern Ireland, who came with his mother to Rome for the spectacle.

"I'm not an overly religious person, but being here with all these people just blew me away," he told AFP as people around him jumped up and down in excitement.

There were euphoric scenes as one priest sat on someone's shoulders waving a Brazilian flag, and another lifted a heavy crucifix into the air in jubilation.

TRT Global - Christians worldwide pay tribute to Pope Francis

Christians around the world gathered to remember the life and mourn the passing of Pope Francis—the first ever leader of the Catholic Church from the Global South

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us