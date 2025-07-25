US President Donald Trump has said that French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine is "fine" and "up to him."

Speaking to reporters after landing at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on his first visit to the UK since reelection, Trump said: "That's what he does; that's fine. It's up to him. It's not up to me."

Trump also commented on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying: "He's slightly more liberal than I am, but I like him."

The US President is in Scotland for a five-day visit, during which he is expected to inaugurate a new golf course and hold meetings with Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

High pressure on Starmer

Macron on Thursday announced that France would officially recognise the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September.

The move has drawn strong reactions from Israel and widespread international attention.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on Starmer to follow suit.

According to reports, several senior members of his Cabinet — including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy — have called on the prime minister to recognise Palestinian statehood.

The push follows Macron’s announcement, which sources say came after efforts to persuade Starmer to recognise Palestine jointly.

More than 220 British MPs from nine parties have signed a letter urging the government to take immediate action, citing the UK's historic role in the conflict and its support for a two-state solution since 1980.

"The government has consistently acted too little, too late," said Emily Thornberry, chair of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

Labour MP Sarah Champion, who launched the cross-party letter, wrote on X: "221 MPs from nine parties have signed the joint letter urging the government to recognise Palestine as a state now."

Science and Technology Minister Peter Kyle responded cautiously, saying the UK still supports eventual recognition of Palestinian statehood, but immediate priorities are humanitarian: "We want Palestinian statehood, we desire it… but right now, today, we’ve got to focus on what will ease the suffering."