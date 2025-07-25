The number of journalists killed in Gaza since the start of Israel's genocide on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 232, the Government Media Office in the besieged enclave said.

"The number of journalists killed has now reached 232 since the beginning of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, following the killing of journalist Adam Abu Harbid," the office said in a statement.

Abu Harbid, a photojournalist who worked with multiple media outlets, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City.

According to medical sources cited by Anadolu, he was killed along with three relatives after an Israeli helicopter strike hit a tent near the Al-Yarmouk market.

His wife and children were also injured in the attack.

The media office condemned Israel’s "systematic targeting of journalists" and called on international and regional media bodies to speak out.

"We hold the Israeli occupation, the US administration and countries complicit in the genocide such as the UK, Germany and France fully responsible for these heinous and brutal crimes," it said.

Israel’s carnage in Gaza has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The offensive has devastated the enclave’s infrastructure, collapsed its healthcare system, and triggered widespread famine.

The International Criminal Court in November issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the territory.