WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Death toll of journalists in Gaza soars to 232 as Israeli onslaught on media rages unchecked
Palestinian photojournalist Adam Abu Harbid killed in Gaza City, media office blames Israel and Western allies for targeting press.
Death toll of journalists in Gaza soars to 232 as Israeli onslaught on media rages unchecked
Funeral for a Palestinian journalist, following his killing near the ICRC Hospital in Rafah, Gaza. / AA
July 25, 2025

The number of journalists killed in Gaza since the start of Israel's genocide on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 232, the Government Media Office in the besieged enclave said.

"The number of journalists killed has now reached 232 since the beginning of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, following the killing of journalist Adam Abu Harbid," the office said in a statement.

Abu Harbid, a photojournalist who worked with multiple media outlets, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City.

According to medical sources cited by Anadolu, he was killed along with three relatives after an Israeli helicopter strike hit a tent near the Al-Yarmouk market.

His wife and children were also injured in the attack.

RelatedTRT Global - Journalist killings in Gaza by Israel double global average — syndicate

The media office condemned Israel’s "systematic targeting of journalists" and called on international and regional media bodies to speak out.

"We hold the Israeli occupation, the US administration and countries complicit in the genocide such as the UK, Germany and France fully responsible for these heinous and brutal crimes," it said.

Israel’s carnage in Gaza has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The offensive has devastated the enclave’s infrastructure, collapsed its healthcare system, and triggered widespread famine.

The International Criminal Court in November issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the territory.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us