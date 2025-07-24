Several countries have welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that France will recognise the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.

"In line with our historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognise the State of Palestine," Macron announced on Thursday.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the move, saying it "reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state."

Hamas described the decision as "a positive step in the right direction," calling it "support for our people's right to self-determination and an independent state on all occupied Palestinian land, with Jerusalem as its capital."

The group added that the recognition was "a political development that reflects growing international conviction in the justice of the Palestinian cause and the failure of the Israeli occupation to distort facts or suppress the will of free nations."

The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement, saying in a statement: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the announcement made by President Emmanuel Macron regarding France’s intention to recognise the State of Palestine.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also welcomed President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France intends to formally recognise the State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly in September, calling it "a step in the right direction toward implementing the two-state solution and ending the occupation."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the diplomatic move, stating, "Our Consul in Jerusalem has delivered President Macron’s letter to the Palestinian Authority: France will proceed with full recognition of the State of Palestine in September."

"I will confirm this commitment from the UN podium on Monday," Barrot added.

Palestinian-French MEP Rima Hassan said the recognition was "not a favour, it’s a duty," and criticised the conditions tied to the move.

"France is imposing demilitarisation on a people under colonisation and occupation, while continuing to arm the coloniser," she said.

"The Palestinians will never renounce armed resistance as long as Israel continues to occupy and colonise Palestinian lands."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the announcement as "rewarding terror," claiming it would "risk creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became."

"A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it," Netanyahu said.

"Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel."

Defence Minister Israel Katz said: "Instead of standing by Israel at this critical moment, the French president chooses to weaken us... We will never allow the creation of a Palestinian entity that threatens our existence."

In contrast, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said, "I welcome the announcement by President Macron that France will recognise Palestine in September. This is an important contribution towards implementing the two-state solution."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated, "I welcome that France joins Spain and other European countries in recognising the State of Palestine. Together, we must protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy. The two-state solution is the only solution."

Scottish First Minister John Swinney added, "The UK should follow the example of France tonight and recognise the State of Palestine. This is essential for peace. The ceasefire and humanitarian aid must start now."

Macron’s announcement comes amid ongoing humanitarian collapse in Gaza, where over 59,500 Palestinians — mostly women and children — have been killed since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

France also announced plans to co-host, alongside Saudi Arabia, an international conference at the UN on July 28–29 to outline a roadmap towards Palestinian statehood.

French Foreign Minister Barrot warned, "The prospects for establishing a Palestinian state are more threatened than ever, as Gaza suffers from famine and devastation."