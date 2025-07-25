WORLD
One civilian killed in Cambodia as fresh border clashes with Thailand erupt
Fighting near Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province has displaced 1,500 families, with Thailand reporting 15 nationals killed as border tensions escalate.
A Cambodian military personnel stands on a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province / Reuters
July 25, 2025

At least one Cambodian civilian was killed and five others were injured during border clashes with Thailand, a Cambodian provincial official said, marking the second day of renewed violence between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Meth Meas Pheakdey, a spokesperson for the Oddar Meanchey provincial administration, said the fighting occurred in Banteay Ampil district, near the disputed border area.

Around 1,500 Cambodian families have been evacuated to safer areas, he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Health Ministry says 15 Thai nationals have been killed in the conflict with Cambodia as of early Friday.

Tensions explode into full-scale conflict

Tensions flared again in May, when Thai and Cambodian troops exchanged gunfire in a small, disputed border zone claimed by both sides.

A Cambodian soldier was killed, and each country blamed the other while insisting it had acted in self-defence.

Although both governments later agreed to de-escalate, each continued to threaten non-military retaliatory actions, keeping tensions high.

Thailand imposed tighter restrictions along the border, halting nearly all crossings except for students, patients, and individuals with essential needs. On Thursday, Thai authorities announced a complete border closure.

In response, Cambodia banned Thai films and television programmes, halted imports of Thai fuel, fruits, and vegetables, and suspended some international internet links and energy supplies from Thailand.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
