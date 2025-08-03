WAR ON GAZA
Israeli far-right minister leads mass settler incursion at Al-Aqsa Mosque under police guard
Over 1,300 illegal settlers, backed by armed police, storm the Al-Aqsa compound as Ben-Gvir declares Jewish claim to the site, drawing Palestinian outrage.
A file photo from an earlier incursion by Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Aqsa compound. / AA
August 3, 2025

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led a large group of illegal settlers in a provocative march and mass incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem early Sunday, coinciding with the Jewish commemoration of Tisha B’Av.

According to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, at least 1,251 illegal Israeli settlers stormed the mosque compound in the morning hours performing Talmudic rituals, singing and dancing under heavy police protection.

Among the participants was Likud lawmaker Amit Halevi, who joined Ben-Gvir in what Palestinian officials called an “unprecedented escalation in political and religious incitement”, according to Wafa news agency.

The Jerusalem Governorate warned of the seriousness of this large-scale, organised incursion, calling it a “systematic violation” of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the rights of Palestinian worshippers.

The incursion included assaults on Muslim worshippers, journalists, and Al-Aqsa guards.

In a statement from within the compound, Ben-Gvir said “the Temple Mount is for the Jews, and we will remain here forever”, sparking widespread condemnation.

The incursion came hours after Ben-Gvir led another illegal settler march through the Old City of Jerusalem after midnight.

The events were organised by extremist “Temple Mount” groups, which had called for mass entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday to mark Tisha B’Av, which they refer to as the “anniversary of the Temple’s destruction”.

The Jerusalem Governorate described this year’s Tisha B’Av as one of the most dangerous days for Al-Aqsa, citing plans by the groups to designate August 3 as the “largest day of incursions”.

The statement added that the Israeli government’s full alignment with illegal settler groups was emboldening efforts to alter the religious and legal status of the mosque.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:AA
