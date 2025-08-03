Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led a large group of illegal settlers in a provocative march and mass incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem early Sunday, coinciding with the Jewish commemoration of Tisha B’Av.

According to the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, at least 1,251 illegal Israeli settlers stormed the mosque compound in the morning hours performing Talmudic rituals, singing and dancing under heavy police protection.

Among the participants was Likud lawmaker Amit Halevi, who joined Ben-Gvir in what Palestinian officials called an “unprecedented escalation in political and religious incitement”, according to Wafa news agency.

The Jerusalem Governorate warned of the seriousness of this large-scale, organised incursion, calling it a “systematic violation” of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the rights of Palestinian worshippers.

The incursion included assaults on Muslim worshippers, journalists, and Al-Aqsa guards.

In a statement from within the compound, Ben-Gvir said “the Temple Mount is for the Jews, and we will remain here forever”, sparking widespread condemnation.

The incursion came hours after Ben-Gvir led another illegal settler march through the Old City of Jerusalem after midnight.