'Legendary month': Türkiye sets all-time export record in July
Country hits $25B in monthly exports, narrows trade deficit, and strengthens EU ties as global conflicts shake world trade.
Türkiye reached $25B in exports, the highest monthly figure ever. / Reuters
August 2, 2025

Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said the country achieved a record $25 billion worth of exports in July.

“We achieved the highest monthly export figure in our history this July. This marks not only the highest July export figure ever recorded but also the highest 12-month cumulative goods export volume in our nation’s history,” Bolat told a press conference in the province of Samsun on Saturday.

He highlighted another positive development, noting a slowdown in the pace of monthly import growth and a significant narrowing of the foreign trade deficit in July, compared to the same month last year and June.

He added that the export-to-import coverage ratio also improved.

“This is what we call a ‘legendary month,’ six major achievements in one. We reached an all-time high in monthly exports at $25 billion, up from $22.5 billion in July last year, an increase of $2.5 billion, or 11 percent. This gain also contributed an additional $2.5 billion to our 12-month cumulative exports,” he said.

Bolat said exports in July saw an increase of $4.5 billion compared to June, adding that the next target is to reach $26 billion in monthly exports.

“Our extraordinary efforts are reinforcing the process of rebalancing and stabilising our economy,” he emphasised.

Continuing trade diplomacy

The minister said imports rose by 5.4 percent in July to $31.4 billion, noting that import levels remain stable and reasonable.

He said the foreign trade deficit dropped to $6.4 billion last month, down 12 percent from $7.3 billion in July 2024, marking the lowest deficit in the past nine months.

Bolat also touched on services exports, noting that Türkiye reached $106 billion in 2023 and $115 billion in 2024, with a target of $121 billion set for 2025.

He said recent global conflicts, ranging from trade wars and tariff disputes, have caused sharp disruptions in global trade, growth, and commodity prices, including energy and gold.

Despite regional instability, Bolat emphasised, “Under the leadership of our president, Türkiye continues its strong rise as a pillar of stability in the economy, foreign policy, defence, transportation, and energy.”

He said Türkiye continues its trade diplomacy through multilateral, bilateral, regional, and global agreements.

He noted positive progress with the European Commission, saying that 14 trade barriers have been removed, with nine to 10 remaining.

Emphasising the goal to modernise the Customs Union, Bolat recalled that as a result of constructive talks, a directive was issued to grant longer-term visas to Turkish citizens who have previously travelled to the EU and returned regularly.

