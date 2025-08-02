UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has issued a strong condemnation of recent Israeli attacks in Gaza on starved Palestinians waiting in aid lines, calling the shooting of civilians waiting for humanitarian aid "disgusting" and demanding accountability from Israel for these killings.

In remarks reported by The Guardian on Saturday, Lammy said, “Shooting civilians waiting for aid in Gaza is disgusting, and Israel must hold those involved accountable.”

The Foreign Secretary's comments come amid growing international scrutiny of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, where humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate.

At least seven more Palestinians, including a child, died of Israeli-enforced mass starvation and malnutrition in Gaza on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.

The new deaths, recorded in the past 24 hours, brought the total number of Israeli-enforced starvation-related fatalities since October 2023 to 169, including 93 children, the ministry said in a statement.

Lammy also expressed a desire to visit the besieged enclave. “I would like to visit Gaza as soon as I am able to enter it,” he said.

