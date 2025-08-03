WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Gaza starvation shaped by Israel's attempt to replace UN aid with 'politically motivated GHF' — UN
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini says weakening the UN agency has nothing to do with aid being diverted to resistance groups, and is simply a punishment for Palestinians for living in Gaza.
Gaza starvation shaped by Israel's attempt to replace UN aid with 'politically motivated GHF' — UN
WFP estimates that one in four Palestinians in Gaza faces starvation-like conditions, and 100,000 women and children suffer from acute malnutrition. / AA
August 3, 2025

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), has accused Israel of deliberately causing the starvation in besieged Gaza through attempts to replace the UN-coordinated humanitarian system with the controversial "politically motivated" Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Forced starvation in Gaza "has been largely shaped by the deliberate attempts to replace the UN-coordinated humanitarian system through the politically motivated 'GHF'," Lazzarini said on X on Saturday.

"It is a so-called 'aid system' responsible for the killing of nearly 1,400 starving people," he added.

Lazzarini said that the forced starvation and humanitarian crisis in the blockaded enclave have been deepened by Israel's blocking UNRWA from delivering any aid for five months.

"Sidelining & weakening UNRWA has nothing to do with claims of aid diversion to armed groups," he said.

RelatedTRT Global - Starvation kills three more Palestinians in Gaza amid Israeli siege

Punishment for living in Gaza

Recommended

Lazzarini also accused Israel of deliberately punishing Palestinians for simply living in the blockaded enclave.

"It is a deliberate measure to collectively pressure & punish Palestinians for living in Gaza," Lazzarini added.

He called on the international community to act and make a decision to open the crossings so that desperately needed humanitarian aid can be delivered.

"UNRWA has the experience, staff & resources to contribute full scale" and reverse the starvation, he said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on August 1 that seven more Palestinians in Gaza starved to death, bringing the total number of Palestinians who died due to Israeli-made starvation in the blockaded enclave since October 2023 to 169, including 93 children.

The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that one in four Palestinians in Gaza faces starvation-like conditions, and 100,000 women and children are suffering from acute malnutrition.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us