The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) team at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) heard explosions and observed smoke coming from a nearby location, the UN nuclear watchdog said, with reports saying Russia launched a missile attack on Kiev.

"The IAEA team at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) heard explosions and saw smoke coming from a nearby location where the plant (sic) said one of its auxiliary facilities was attacked today (Saturday)," according to a statement by the IAEA on Saturday, citing the head of the watchdog, Rafael Grossi.

ZNPP officials informed the team that the facility, located 1,200 meters from the plant's perimeter, was hit by shelling and drone strikes starting at 9 am local time (0600GMT), coinciding with the time the team heard nearby military activity, it said.

Smoke from the area was still visible later in the afternoon, it stated.