Tensions at the top of Israel’s leadership have escalated sharply, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son accusing the army chief of plotting a “mutiny” and, at the same time, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir pressing him to obey government orders for a possible full reoccupation of Gaza.

Yair Netanyahu levelled the explosive charge at Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir after Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that disagreements between the premier and senior generals over plans to reoccupy Gaza had reached “boiling point”.

“If the person who dictated that tweet is who we all think, this is nothing short of a mutiny and a military coup reminiscent of banana republics in the 1970s. It’s outright criminal,” Yair wrote on X, responding to a post by military analyst Yossi Yehoshua urging Netanyahu to explain the costs of such a move.

Only hours later, Ben-Gvir weighed in, demanding Zamir publicly affirm his loyalty to Netanyahu’s leadership.

“The chief of staff must clearly state he will fully comply with the political leadership’s instructions, even if the decision is to occupy Gaza,” Ben-Gvir said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also called on the army chief to give his opinion on the Gaza reoccupation to the political leadership.

“The chief of staff is required to express his professional opinion clearly and unequivocally to the political echelon. I am convinced that he will do so,” Saar said on his X account.

'Army’s subordination'