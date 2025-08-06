WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Why airdrops aren’t feeding Gaza
Here’s why airdrops are ineffective in Palestine’s Gaza, where over two million people are being deliberately starved.
Why airdrops aren’t feeding Gaza
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Enes Danis / TRT World
13 hours ago

In Palestine’s Gaza, food is falling from the sky while more than 22,000 aid trucks sit just kilometres away, blocked from entering the Palestinian territory by Israel. Only 14 percent of the requested aid has been allowed into the enclave, where over two million people are being deliberately starved. 

The UNRWA is urging the opening of road crossings and the large-scale delivery of aid throughout Gaza.

Recommended

“If there is political will to allow airdrops — which are highly costly, insufficient and inefficient — there should be similar political will to open the road crossings,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on social media.  

Airdrops are at least 100 times more costly than trucks, which can carry twice as much aid as planes. They are also imprecise — risking damage to buildings and harm to civilians, while often landing in inaccessible or evacuated areas.

Explore
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
WhatsApp bans over 6.8M scam-linked accounts: Meta
South Korea’s former first lady apologises as criminal probe casts shadow over Yoon presidency
How Türkiye-Nigeria security ties help tackle terror and redefine engagement
By Charles Mgbolu, Abdulbaki Jari
Aselsan signs a record $1.3B in export contracts in the first half of the year
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us