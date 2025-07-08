WORLD
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
Human rights commission says violence erupted across 17 counties during anti-government Saba Saba demonstrations, with ambulances blocked and arrests reported.
July 8, 2025

At least eleven people died during anti-government protests in Kenya, the East African nation's police said in a statement, adding that dozens of police officers were injured.

Initially, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) put the death toll on Monday at 10, and said 29 others were injured.

KNCHR also documented two cases of abduction, 37 arrests, and reports of looting in six counties. In one incident, suspected criminals set fire to the Kerugoya Central Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office.

The protests erupted across 17 counties during Saba Saba demonstrations, held to mark the anniversary of Kenya’s July 7, 1990 uprising.

At least four of the deaths were reported on Monday in Nairobi’s Kangemi area and the town of Kitengela in Kajiado County, according to local broadcasters KTN and Citizen TV, citing paramedics.

Emergency responders said they were unable to access some victims due to barricades set up by demonstrators, particularly in parts of Kangemi.

Witnesses in Kangemi described heavy clashes between protesters and security forces, with gunfire heard in the area throughout the morning.

Tensions remain high in Nairobi’s Kibra, Mathare and Githurai districts, where demonstrators have lit fires and blocked key roads with debris.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
