CLIMATE
2 min read
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Authorities claim tally of water-damaged structures stands at more than 641 buildings, 388 roads and 59 farms.
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Aftermath of torrential rain, in Yesan, South Korea / Reuters
July 19, 2025

Torrential rains that lashed South Korea for a fourth day on Saturday kept nearly 3,000 people from returning to their homes, while livestock were stranded up to the neck in rising waters as the death toll reached four with two missing, authorities said.

Rain will last until Monday in some areas, weather officials said, urging extreme caution against the risk of landslides and flooding, with warnings across most of the nation.

By 6 am on Saturday, 2,816 people were still out of their homes, the interior ministry said, from a total of more than 7,000 evacuated during the prior days of heavy rain, in which four have died and two are missing.

RelatedTRT Global - Rain, cooler weather help South Korean firefighters to contain disastrous wildfires

Rainfall since Wednesday reached a record of more than 500 mm (20 inches) at Seosan, in the South Chungcheong province south of the capital, Seoul, it added.

Elsewhere in the province cows were desperately trying to keep their heads above water after sheds and stables flooded.

The tally of water-damaged structures stood at more than 641 buildings, 388 roads and 59 farms, the ministry said.

Rains were also expected in neighbouring North Korea.

From Sunday to Tuesday 150 mm to 200 mm (6 inches to 8 inches) of rain could fall in some northern areas, rising to 300 mm (12 inches) in some remote regions, the weather agency said, according to state newspaper Rodong Sinmun.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us