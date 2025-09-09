Rescuers backed by the military evacuated nearly 100,000 people overnight from a central Pakistani city, some of whom described enduring scorching heat in tents and open areas after floodwaters submerged their homes and swept away farmland.

In the past 24 hours, more than 122,000 people have been moved from Jalalpur Pirwala, a city in eastern Punjab province, said Irfan Ali Kathia, director general of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority.

Many sought shelter with relatives, while others were staying in relief camps, he said.

Flooding triggered by weeks of torrential monsoon rains, cloudbursts and water releases from dams in neighbouring India has displaced 2.2 million people across Punjab since last month, Kathia told reporters.

At least 61 people have died in flood-related incidents since last month. Kathia said Multan, another key city in Punjab, was still at risk of flooding as levels in the rivers continued to rise. Preparations were underway to carry out controlled breaches of embankments to divert water toward rural areas to protect cities, he said.

“We were able to save many lives through timely evacuations, though some people refused to leave until the water reached their villages,” he said. He added that thermal imaging drones were used to locate survivors.

Gratitude amid loss