African leaders wrapped up the three-day Africa Climate Summit 2 in Ethiopia’s capital on Wednesday with the adoption of the Addis Ababa Declaration, pledging to turn the continent into a global hub for renewable energy and climate solutions while demanding fair and predictable financing from the international community.

Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie, closing the summit, said the gathering had shown Africa is not a victim of a crisis it did not create but rather “a global centre for climate solutions.”

“Our vision is clear. We are committed to forging a prosperous, resilient, and green continent,” he said.

“It is an injustice that more than 600 million Africans still live without access to electricity. Our climate action must begin with massive investment in renewable energy and a call for climate justice.”

The summit declaration, he said, rests on three pillars: accelerating renewable energy development, forming a coalition of Africa’s critical mineral producers to ensure fair value in global supply chains, and protecting natural heritage through reforestation and restoration partnerships.

Taye stressed that the declaration should not be “a document to put in the archives” but a plan for immediate and measurable action, monitored through an African Union dashboard to ensure transparency and accountability.

“The commitments enshrined in the Addis Ababa Declaration are unconditional,” he said.

“We have the will, resources, and unity to realise our ambitions. Africa’s future is in Africa’s hands, and we are building it now.”

'From crisis to opportunity'