WORLD
3 min read
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'firm retaliation' after Trump's bombing threat
Tensions reach a boiling point between Iran and the US since Trump's re-election to the White House.
Iran's Khamenei warns of 'firm retaliation' after Trump's bombing threat
Khamenei's remarks come a day after Trump threatened Iran with bombing and secondary tariffs. / Photo: Reuters
March 31, 2025

In his first response to US President Donald Trump’s threat of “bombing”, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has warned that any “external aggression” would be met with “firm retaliation”.

Speaking to a congregation during Eid al Fitr prayer in Tehran on Monday, Khamenei said external aggression is unlikely, but the country is prepared for any eventuality.

“We do not believe that any external aggression is likely, but if any act of aggression occurs, they will undoubtedly receive a firm retaliatory blow,” he said.

“And if they think of inciting sedition within our country—just as they have done in past years—the Iranian people themselves will respond to them.”

His remarks came a day after Trump threatened Iran with bombing and secondary tariffs if it failed to reach an agreement with the US over its nuclear programme.

Iran has rejected direct negotiations with the Trump administration but has kept diplomatic channels open to address contentious nuclear issues through indirect negotiations.

TRT Global - Iran rejects direct negotiations with US over nuclear programme

Tehran says Washington must prove that it can build trust.

🔗

No direct talks

Iran’s government responded to Trump’s letter through Oman last week, noting its unwillingness to engage in direct negotiations under military threats, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Thursday.

Trump’s letter reportedly urged Iran to negotiate a new nuclear deal to replace the 2015 accord, which was put on the backburner after the US withdrew from it in May 2018 during Trump’s first presidency.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump was quoted as saying in an interview.

“It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

“There’s a chance that if they don’t make a deal, I will impose secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago.”

On Sunday, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian also ruled out direct negotiations with the US but expressed his administration’s willingness to engage in indirect talks.

‘Violence begets violence’

Khamenei also said this year’s holy month of Ramadan was “bitter” for Muslims worldwide due to events in Gaza and Lebanon, holding the US complicit in Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

He described Israel as a “proxy force” of Western powers in the West Asia region, asserting that the “criminal group” must be “uprooted from Palestine”.

“Let everyone know that our stance remains the same as before, and the hostility of the US and the Zionist regime remains unchanged,” he stated.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also took to his X handle on Monday to condemn Trump’s bombing threat against Iran.

He described the threat by a head of state as a “shocking affront to the very essence of international peace and security”.

“Violence breeds violence, peace begets peace. The US can choose the course … and concede to CONSEQUENCES,” he wrote.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us