TÜRKİYE
Türkiye using all diplomatic means to establish stability not only in Caucasus but in entire region: Erdogan
In a meeting with visiting Nikol Pashinyan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also highlights the importance of consensus in ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks.
June 20, 2025

Türkiye is using all diplomatic means to establish stability not only in the Caucasus but in the entire region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Also stressing ongoing engagements with other leaders to stem the risks arising from the escalating cycle of violence sparked by Israel’s attacks on Iran, Erdogan highlighted the importance of the consensus achieved in ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, considering the current context, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

During their meeting on Friday in Istanbul, Erdogan and Pashinyan also discussed current regional developments, contacts between Ankara and Yerevan, and the peace and dialogue process in the South Caucasus.

The Turkish president also affirmed that his country will keep providing a range of support for endeavours aimed at the region’s development, based on a “win-win” approach.

The meeting also discussed possible measures to be taken as part of the normalisation process between Türkiye and Armenia.

