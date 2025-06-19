The German Institute for Labour Market and Occupational Research (IAB) recently reported that a quarter of immigrants (an estimated 2.6 million) are considering leaving the country, bringing the issue of discrimination and victimisation faced by foreigners in Germany back into the spotlight.

Fatih Zingal, a lawyer who also handles cases involving disadvantaged migrants in Germany, told Anadolu that migrants' desire to migrate again is a reflection of rising racism in the country.

“These people want to return either to another European country or to their homeland,” said Zingal, adding that immigrants arriving in the country often face difficulties adapting to German culture, and that the German society's tendency to be inward-looking plays a significant role in this.

Zingal explained that immigrants are beginning to prefer other European countries due to the social structure, stating: “Those who come here need to do their research beforehand; otherwise, they may also be disappointed. Even those with higher education may decide to migrate to another country after working for a year or two.”

“I would also like to point out that this one-quarter is not limited to those who want to return to their homeland. They are choosing to go from Germany to Mediterranean countries like Italy and Spain, or to countries like Canada and the United States,” Zingal said.

Rising racism in Germany

Zingal pointed out that racism is also a major factor in migrants wanting to leave, saying: “The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is approaching the 25 percent mark. You feel this in every social sphere you enter across the country, in government offices, in schools, in interactions with civil servants.”

Emphasising that the attitude of German racists toward immigrants is becoming more negative every day, Zingal said: “You feel this in every area, and if one in four people has this mentality, they no longer hide it in line with the political climate, they express it openly. You feel it.”

Zingal stated that Germany needs immigrants to work in every field and that reverse migration from Germany would put economic pressure on the country.

Warning that immigrants in Germany have to struggle more in every field and that this is a major problem for them to settle in the country, Zingal expressed the difficulties refugees face in the country.

"For a refugee arriving in Germany, renting a home or a car is ten times more difficult than for a German. Even if they apply for the same salary and under the same conditions, these people have to exert ten times more effort. They feel this, even though they are not directly confronted with racism. As someone who was born and raised in Germany, even those who have become German citizens experience the same thing. There is no difference," he said.

Zingal, who noted that Germany generally accepts people of all races despite its immigration policy of preferring Europeans, said: "If people who would choose Germany instead choose other countries, primarily the US and the UK, this is a big problem for the world's third or fourth largest economy. Employers are complaining that they cannot find enough staff."

Issues with enforcement of laws

Zingal said that law enforcement officials need to be more careful when it comes to racist and discriminatory hate crimes against immigrants, saying: “Legal protections may be sufficient, but either the law is enforced or it is not, or it is enforced inadequately. In my opinion, it is being enforced inadequately.”

Noting that refugees are subjected not only to verbal but also physical violence, Zingal emphasised that the German government must guarantee people's safety.

Zingal also stated that German politicians are not speaking out enough against racist and discriminatory practices against immigrants out of fear of “losing votes.”

“Politicians have a certain mechanism in place. You want to win the election, and you see a group of people who make up 25 percent of the electorate, and you feel compelled to speak according to their wishes, and if your politics evolve accordingly, then there is a problem,” he said.

Those considering leaving are highly educated

A study conducted by the IAB revealed that the majority of those considering leaving the country are highly educated individuals.

The intention to leave the country was highest in the information and communication technology sector at 39 percent, followed by the finance sector at 30 percent and the health and social services sector at 28 percent.

Among those planning to leave Germany, Europe's largest economy, are not only those who came for work but also those who migrated to the country for education and family.