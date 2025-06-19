Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has threatened to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Such a person is forbidden to exist," Katz said in a statement carried by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Thursday.

The Israeli minister called Khamenei “the modern Hitler.”

"A dictator like Khamenei, who leads Iran and has made the destruction of Israel his banner, cannot continue to exist,” he said.

“Preventing his existence is one of the operation's objectives."

His threat came hours after some 20-30 Iranian missiles targeted Israel’s central cities, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as Soroka Hospital in the southern city of Beersheba. More than 270 Israelis were injured in the attack, according to Israeli authorities.

'All options are available'

Iran’s state news agency IRNA said the missiles targeted the headquarters of the Israeli army and intelligence service near Soroka Hospital and that the blast wave caused injuries at the facility.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hinted at a possible assassination of the Iranian supreme leader.

“All options are available,” he said in response to a question about the possible killing of Khamenei.

“It is better not to talk about them in the media,” Netanyahu said during his visit to Soroka Hospital.

The Israeli premier also said that President Donald Trump will decide whether the US will join the war against Iran or not.

Hostilities began on Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.