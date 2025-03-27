The governing AK Party spokesperson also rejects claims that the government is targeting peaceful demonstrators.

Türkiye’s AK Party Spokesperson Omer Celik has emphasised the importance of distinguishing between democratic demonstrations and criminal activity amid the ongoing protests following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

"We respect democratic protests as long as they follow the constitution and the law," Celik said during a press briefing at the AK Party headquarters on Thursday.

He warned that criminal groups were infiltrating the protests with the aim of undermining legitimate demonstrations and provoking unrest.

"It is clear that certain organised groups are exploiting the situation to create chaos. Security forces are there to ensure public order and prevent criminal elements from hijacking these demonstrations," he noted.

Rejecting claims that the government is targeting peaceful demonstrators, Celik stressed: "We distinguish between democratic protest and vandalism.”

“No one has the right to engage in violence, attack security personnel, or destroy public property under the guise of protesting," he said.

CHP’s internal crisis and corruption allegations

Celik also took aim at the Republican People’s Party (CHP), accusing it of covering up corruption scandals and using protests as a distraction from its internal crisis.

"Even CHP members themselves have long spoken about corruption within their own municipalities. The party’s headquarters, however, has remained silent," he said.

He criticised CHP Chairman Ozgur Ozel, suggesting that his leadership struggles were dictating his political decisions.

"It is clear that the CHP chairman is under political tutelage, and this pressure comes from within his own party," Celik stated.

He argued that CHP’s leadership crisis had become a bigger concern than any external opposition.

"Instead of addressing corruption in their municipalities, they are trying to deflect attention by making inflammatory statements against us,” he said.

“Their priority is not governance, but managing their own internal power struggles."

CHP recently announced plans for an extraordinary congress, with factions within the party clashing over leadership and allegations of mismanagement in opposition-run municipalities.

"Rather than blaming us, CHP should focus on fixing the deep divisions within its own ranks," Celik concluded.

Turkish student’s arrest in US sparks outrage

Shifting focus to international affairs, Celik condemned the arrest of Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk in the United States, calling it a violation of free speech.

Ozturk, who was studying in the US on a scholarship, was reportedly detained and ordered to be deported after writing an article in support of Palestine.

"The so-called crime attributed to Ozturk as the reason for her deportation is her opposition to the genocide carried out by Israel in Palestine. We are closely following the issue," Celik said.

He described the move as a major setback for democracy, emphasising that academic freedom and human rights advocacy should never be criminalized.

"To prosecute someone for writing an article, for defending basic human rights, and for showing sensitivity in the face of genocide is a clear regression for American democracy," he asserted.

The incident has sparked outrage in Türkiye, with officials vowing to continue monitoring the case closely.



