WAR ON GAZA
Israeli strike targets Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza, killing staff member
The Israeli air strike leaves three more people wounded when it hit the headquarters of the aid organisation in Khan Younis.
(FILE PHOTO) Palestinian members of PRCS react near the bodies of their two fellow paramedics killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah on May 30, 2024. / Reuters
August 3, 2025

​​​​​​​The Israeli military hit the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in southern Gaza on Sunday, killing a staff member, according to the organisation.

“One Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) staff member was killed and three others injured after Israeli forces targeted the Society’s headquarters in Khan Younis, igniting a fire on the building’s first floor,” the PRCS wrote on X.

The strike hit the first floor of the building, setting it on fire and causing significant damage, the PRCS said in a statement.

The attack comes after US envoy Steve Witkoff visited Gaza to inspect efforts to get food into the devastated Palestinian territory, where deaths by hunger and starvation have climbed in recent days.

“Gaza is now on the brink of a full-scale famine. People are starving not because food is unavailable, but because access is blocked, local agrifood systems have collapsed, and families can no longer sustain even the most basic livelihoods,” according to Qu Dongyu, head of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing more than 60,300 Palestinians.

The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

SOURCE:AA
