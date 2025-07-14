WORLD
1 min read
US envoy visits Ukraine to discuss weapons, sanctions against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Donald Trump's envoy Keith Kellogg to outline Russian threats and seek stronger US backing for Kiev’s defence efforts.
US envoy visits Ukraine to discuss weapons, sanctions against Russia
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kellogg meet in Rome / Reuters
July 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg arrived in Kiev on Monday to discuss security and sanctions against Russia, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration has said.

"Defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States — there are many topics to discuss," Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Sunday that he had instructed military commanders to present Kellogg with information on Russia's capabilities and Ukraine's prospects.

Kellogg will also meet the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence services, he added.

"Negotiations on further support will take place during the week," Zelenskyy said, adding that he wanted the United States to understand fully what could be done to "compel Russia to (make) peace".

Trump said on Sunday he would send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine because they were needed to repel intensifying Russian attacks.

He is also expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons in a sharp departure from his earlier stance, Axios has reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
France hands over last military bases in Senegal
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable
Far-righters go ballistic as French court grants refugee status to anyone from Gaza
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us