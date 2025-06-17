TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish Aerospace Industries, Airbus ink new deals
TAI to produce rudders for Airbus A320, metallic parts for Airbus 350 F.
TAI will produce rudder parts for the Airbus A320, the most commonly used aircraft in civil aviation. / AA
June 17, 2025

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and European aircraft maker Airbus signed two new agreements at the 55th Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Tuesday, according to a statement by TAI.

TAI will produce rudder parts for the Airbus A320, the most commonly used aircraft in civil aviation.

The Turkish defence firm will also manufacture the metal parts of the Airbus A350 F cargo plane, becoming the sole supplier of metal parts for the Airbus A350 F.

With the two new deals, TAI will be producing many key components for Airbus’ most innovative models, including the A220, the A320, the A330, and the A350, as well as Boeing’s 737, 767, 777, and 767 Dreamliner.

TAI’s products for these crafts range from flaps to landing gear panels and from fuselage structural elements to composite parts, the firm said.

