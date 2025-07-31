SPORT
Record-breaking move: Galatasaray sign Osimhen in historic deal
Galatasaray’s Napoli transfer Osimhen sets sights on championship in Türkiye's Super Lig.
Galatasaray break Turkish transfer record to sign Osimhen from Napoli / AFP
July 31, 2025

Galatasaray have signed striker Victor Osimhen from Serie A side Napoli for $85.74 million (75 million euros), the Super Lig champions have announced, making the Nigerian the most expensive incoming transfer of any Turkish football club.

Osimhen's transfer shattered the previous record set by Fenerbahce when they signed Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla on a five-year contract for $23 million (20 million euros) in July last year.

As part of the agreement, 10 percent of any future profit from Osimhen's next transfer will be paid to SSC Napoli, Galatasaray said.

"A four-year contract has been signed with the player, starting from the 2025-2026 season", Galatasaray said.

According to the agreement, the 26-year-old will receive a net guaranteed salary of $17 million for each season.

Osimhen will also get a net loyalty bonus of $1.1 million per season and $5.7 million as image rights payments, compensating for the use of his name, image, and likeness in the club's branding and promotional activities.

Napoli also confirmed the terms of the deal.

Osimhen had been linked with a move away from Napoli last year, but the Nigeria international had seen a permanent move collapse on deadline day of the close-season transfer window.

He subsequently joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season, where he delivered in an outstanding campaign with 37 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, leading them to a 25th Turkish league title.

