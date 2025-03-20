WORLD
Sara Sabry: Make space inclusive for all
NASA’s Sunita Williams just returned to Earth after a nine-month stay in space—proving resilience knows no bounds! As she makes history, meet Sara Sabry, the first Arab-African woman astronaut, who is on a mission to make space inclusive for all.
Abhishek G BhayaAbhishek G Bhaya
March 20, 2025

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Sabry shares her journey, challenges, and vision for the future of space travel.

