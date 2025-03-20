March 20, 2025
NASA’s Sunita Williams just returned to Earth after an unexpected nine-month stay in space—proving resilience knows no bounds!
As she makes history, meet Sara Sabry, the first Egyptian and Arab-African woman astronaut, who is on a mission to make space inclusive for all.
In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Sabry shares her journey, challenges, and vision for the future of space travel.
TRT Global - In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Egyptian-Lebanese astronaut Sara Sabry highlights how restrictive Cold War-era policies still shape space research and exploration, advocating for greater diversity, equity and accessibility in the industry.