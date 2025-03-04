Space exploration has long been dominated by a handful of powerful nations, with access to research, technology, and opportunities concentrated in specific regions. But voices like Sara Sabry – the first Egyptian astronaut and the first Arab-African woman to have travelled to space – are challenging this status quo.

Sabry has been an outspoken advocate for making space exploration more diverse, equitable, and accessible and argues that Cold War-era policies continue to shape who gets access to space, with outdated laws restricting participation based on nationality and passports.

"I know this might sound bad, but passports dictate opportunities in space more than we like to admit. The scholarships you can apply for, the fellowships, the mentorship programmes—so much of it is determined by where you're from,” Sabry tells TRT World in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Web Summit Qatar 2025, held in Doha from February 23 to 26.

“In many parts of the world, these opportunities simply don't exist. And yet, we rarely talk about it, because the barriers are so deeply ingrained that they feel almost invisible,” she says.

Sabry points out that many Cold War-era rules remain in place today, restricting who can work in space-related fields and access critical technology. She reveals that many space technologies remain categorised in prohibited lists due to outdated security concerns.

"Not a lot of people know this, but there are a lot of laws and restrictions that put space tech under the [United States] Munitions List. It was put there because of the Cold War, when the US was in competition with the Soviet Union."

These outdated policies not only persist but also hinder innovation and collaboration. "We must move beyond these outdated policies and embrace the reality that space should be accessible to all," says the pioneering astronaut.

Breaking the barriers

Through her initiatives such as the Deep Space Initiative (DSI) and Strive, Sabry is pushing for policy reforms and systemic changes to remove longstanding barriers that hinder international collaboration in the field.

While there has been progress in diversifying space research, Sabry emphasises that much more needs to be done to address the inequities. "There is progress, but it still needs a lot of work," she acknowledges.

Her Deep Space Initiative aims to provide opportunities to aspiring astronauts from countries in the Middle East and Africa - outside the sphere of traditional space-faring nations. But she admits facing capacity issues.

"Every year, we can accept only a few hundred people. We don't have the capacity to meet the demand of the hundreds of thousands wanting to work in this field."

The disparity between demand and available opportunities is exacerbated by restrictive policies dating back to the Cold War. "What needs to happen is more on the policy level," Sabry insists. "We need to update the laws that have been put in place since the Cold War."

Discrimination in space research

Sabry’s personal experiences further underscore these systemic barriers. She recounts how international students in the United States have been unable to test their own spacesuit designs at NASA facilities due to nationality-based restrictions.

"I’ve heard stories of students having to send someone else in their place to test their own designs," explains Sabry, who is currently pursuing a PhD on spacesuits.

"If the day comes when I need to test my spacesuit in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at NASA, I would have to send someone else to test my own design. It doesn’t really make sense, right? If you're the person who designed it, you should be able to at least continue the work on it."

This lack of accessibility is not just an inconvenience; it is an active impediment to global talent in the field of space research. "The US is having a lot of trouble hiring because there aren’t enough people with the specific expertise to meet job demands," Sabry notes. "So both parties are affected: people wanting to work and companies that just cannot hire because of these laws."

She argues that revising these policies would foster greater international collaboration. "Once these laws get updated, you will see a huge change, much better international collaboration, and a lot less nationalism tied to space exploration. We are in 2025—let’s move forward a little bit."

Deep Space Initiative: a platform for inclusion

Sabry's Deep Space Initiative (DSI), founded in 2021, was born from frustration with restricted access to data and research opportunities. "I was working on research related to bio-astronautics and life support systems but couldn’t get access to the data," she recalls.

"I was working with people from different parts of the world, and we were so motivated, obsessed with writing a paper about this. But unless you're part of a university, doing a PhD, or in academia, you’re not part of an institution and don’t have access," she adds.

Sabry quickly realised that she was not alone. "I started speaking to so many people going through the same thing. I was probably not the only one unable to apply to jobs just because of my passport or access data for the same reason."

With the help of key figures like former NASA scientist Jennifer Fogarty, DSI rapidly grew from just three people to over 300, including mentors, researchers, and core team members. "The mission resonates deeply. We can see from the number of applicants that the demand is way too high. As a nonprofit, we need help because we don't have the capacity to meet that demand."

Strive: Bridging the gap between space and Earth

Sabry’s most recent initiative, Strive, launched during the Web Summit Qatar 2025, aims to connect space technology with pressing planetary concerns such as sustainability.

"Strive is a partnership between myself and my partner Benjamin Pothier, an anthropologist and space artist who has done seven analog missions," she explains. "We’re both passionate about expeditions and exploration, but also about caring for our planet."

Since taking her maiden spaceflight in August 2022, Sabry’s sense of responsibility toward Earth has grown. "There has been a shift in my understanding and my sense of responsibility toward Earth. It has always been lingering inside of me, and it finally came out through Strive."

By blending space research with environmental consciousness, Strive seeks to address critical global issues while advancing exploration. "It’s about bridging the gap between space and the planet, recognising that our responsibilities don’t end at the edge of Earth’s atmosphere."

For Sabry, the message is clear: space belongs to humanity, not just a select few. And through her efforts, she is ensuring that the next frontier is one where everyone has a chance to reach for the stars.



