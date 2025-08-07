A new report has warned of an alarming surge in hate incidents across Canada since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, with Islamophobic and anti-Palestine hate crimes spiking by as much as 1,800 percent in some regions.

The report, released early on Wednesday and titled "Documenting the 'Palestine Exception'" by author Nadia Hasan of York University's Islamophobia Research Hub, outlines what it calls a "sharp and dangerous" rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian racism (APR) and anti-Arab racism (AAR) over the past 21 months.

"In the aftermath of Oct. 2023, Canada saw a rise in anti-Palestinian racism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism that affects many areas of life and work for Canadians," Hasan said during a news conference in Ottawa.

Based on consultations with 16 Canadian organisations, public data and media reports, the report revealed that Toronto Police Services saw a 1,600 percent year-over-year increase in anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic hate crimes between October 7 and November 20, 2023.

According to Statistics Canada, a 94 percent spike in anti-Muslim hate crimes and a 52 percent rise in hate crimes against Arabs and West Asians were recorded in 2023.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) reported a 1,300 percent increase in Islamophobia cases in the month after October 7, rising to 1,800 percent over the year.

The Muslim Legal Support Centre (MLSC) documented 474 human rights complaints between October 2023 and March 2024, including 345 cases of individuals who lost jobs or were placed on leave due to support for Palestine. The Legal Centre for Palestine reported a 600 percent increase in APR cases over eight months.