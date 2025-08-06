WORLD
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Fort Stewart, located southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.
Five soldiers shot and wounded at Fort Stewart US Army installation. / AP
August 6, 2025

Five soldiers were shot in a shooting incident at a US Army base in the state of Georgia.

"All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community," the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield (FSHAA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The shooter was apprehended at 1535 GMT, said FSHAA.

The 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team (2ABCT) area is still on lockdown, it added.

"The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete," it said.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump was briefed.

"The White House is monitoring the situation," she wrote on X. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said his office remains "in close contact" with law enforcement on the ground.

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," Kemp wrote on X.

Separately, FBI Atlanta's Savannah office said it is aware of the incident and is coordinating with the Army Criminal Investigation Division for any assistance that might be needed.

Lockdown

Earlier, the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield (FSHAA) Commander issued a lockdown in the 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team (2ABCT) area for Fort Stewart on Wednesday, including Wright and Evans Army Airfields.

"Lock down your facility immediately, stay inside, and close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership," the FSHAA said on Facebook.

Fort Stewart, located southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
