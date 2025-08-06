Five soldiers were shot in a shooting incident at a US Army base in the state of Georgia.

"All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community," the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield (FSHAA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The shooter was apprehended at 1535 GMT, said FSHAA.

The 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team (2ABCT) area is still on lockdown, it added.

"The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete," it said.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump was briefed.

"The White House is monitoring the situation," she wrote on X. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said his office remains "in close contact" with law enforcement on the ground.