American public opinion shifts on Israel’s genocide in Gaza
Two-thirds of Americans now oppose Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza
July 30, 2025

Support among US adults for Israel’s genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza has dropped sharply, with only about one-third now approving of Israel’s military assault and about six in 10 disapproving — down from around half in October 2023, when Israel’s military invasion began — according to a new Gallup poll.

Disapproval of Israel’s annihilatory 21-month assault is higher among Democrats and young adults compared to Republicans and older US citizens.

The poll also found that 52 percent of US adults view Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfavourably — his worst rating since Gallup began tracking his popularity in 1997.

The poll was conducted from July 7 to 21, amid soaring civilian deaths and a deepening starvation crisis in Gaza, a result of Israel's decision to block food aid from entering the besieged enclave as part of its calculated mass starvation scheme.

