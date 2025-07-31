The tech giant Microsoft saw its market capitalisation exceed the $4 trillion threshold in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the firm's financial results exceeded market expectations in the April-June quarter.

The rise in valuation was driven by strong growth in revenue from Azure and other cloud services.

The stock price of Microsoft rose 8.28 percent to $555.74 in after-hours trading.

If the rally continues on Thursday, Microsoft would become the second company to exceed $4 trillion after Nvidia.