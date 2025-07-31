BIZTECH
1 min read
Microsoft poised for $4 trillion valuation after solid results
As AI powers its Azure cloud growth and Office Suite innovations, Microsoft’s valuation surpasses $4 trillion.
Microsoft poised for $4 trillion valuation after solid results
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Microsoft signage is seen at the company's headquarters in Redmond / Reuters
July 31, 2025

The tech giant Microsoft saw its market capitalisation exceed the $4 trillion threshold in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the firm's financial results exceeded market expectations in the April-June quarter.

The rise in valuation was driven by strong growth in revenue from Azure and other cloud services.

The stock price of Microsoft rose 8.28 percent to $555.74 in after-hours trading.

If the rally continues on Thursday, Microsoft would become the second company to exceed $4 trillion after Nvidia.

RelatedTRT Global - US chip giant Nvidia reportedly hires Chinese AI experts to improve research
Recommended

The tech firm’s net income rose to $27.23 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter ending June 30, up 24 percent from $22.04 billion a year ago, according to the company’s financial results released on Wednesday.

Microsoft’s revenue climbed 18 percent in the same period to $76.44 billion, up from $64.7 billion a year earlier, the results showed.

The figures came in above market expectations.

RelatedTRT Global - Microsoft finally acknowledges supplying AI services to Israel but denies Gaza genocide complicity
SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us