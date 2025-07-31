Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill reinstating the independence of his country’s anti-corruption agencies into law.

"I want to thank all the Members of Parliament right now for passing my bill – now officially a law. I have just signed the document, and its text will be published immediately," Zelenskyy said on Thursday in a video statement on X.

Zelenskyy's remarks came a couple of hours after Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted to support the bill, with 331 lawmakers voting in favour – well above the required threshold of 226 votes for passage.

The signing of the new bill into law followed the earlier approval by the Verkhovna Rada on 22 July of a version that placed the country’s two major anti-corruption bodies – the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – under the oversight of the prosecutor general.

Although Zelenskyy signed that version into law, the move sparked major protests, including in the capital Kiev.

Last week, the president announced a new legislative initiative aimed at restoring the agencies' independence.