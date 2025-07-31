Cambodia has accused Thailand on Thursday of detaining 20 of its soldiers and killing another in a post-ceasefire incident, as a fragile peace held for a third day along their disputed border.

Five days of intense clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbours that began last week have resulted in at least 43 deaths, many of whom were civilians, and displaced more than 300,000 people, until a truce brokered in Malaysia on Monday halted the fighting.

Thailand has since accused Cambodian troops of violating the ceasefire multiple times, a charge denied by authorities in Phnom Penh, who instead allege that the Thai military has wrongfully detained a number of its soldiers.

"We appeal to the Thai side to promptly return all 20 of our forces, including other forces if any are under Thai control," Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Thursday.

In a statement, senior Cambodian defence official Lieutenant General Rath Dararoth said one Cambodian soldier had died in Thai custody since the ceasefire and his body had been returned.

Related TRT Global - Thailand accuses Cambodia of second ceasefire violation in two days

Cambodian soldiers amid investigation

Thailand currently has custody of 20 Cambodian soldiers who surrendered, including two who are under medical treatment, Thai Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri told reporters.

"We are investigating them to verify the facts. After this is finished, they will be released," hailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said, stressing that Thai military had not violated the ceasefire agreement.