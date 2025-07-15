Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a full ceasefire in Suwayda in southern Syria on Tuesday following negotiations with local community leaders.

“To all units operating within Suwayda city, we announce a complete ceasefire following an agreement with the city’s elders and dignitaries,” he said on X.

However, he specified that Syrian forces would respond only to direct attacks or sources of gunfire from “outlaw groups.”

The minister unveiled plans to hand over neighbourhoods in Suwayda city to the internal security forces “as soon as clearance operations are completed to restore order, enable residents to return to their homes, and reestablish stability in the city.”

Abu Qasra also stated that military police units have been deployed within Suwayda to monitor military conduct and hold violators accountable.

In parallel, the Syrian army has begun withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda, preparing for the handover of the city’s neighbourhoods to internal security forces responsible for maintaining law and order, according to the state news agency SANA.

Curfew

On Tuesday morning, the spiritual leadership of the Druze community in Syria urged all armed factions in Suwayda to cooperate fully with government security forces and surrender their weapons.

Earlier, Ahmed al Dalati, head of internal security in Suwayda, announced a curfew in the city, effective Tuesday morning “until further notice.”

On Monday, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others wounded in clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s dictator for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.