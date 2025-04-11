Perched on the fertile plains of Cukurova, Türkiye’s sixth-largest city, Adana, has neither Istanbul’s grandeur nor Antalya’s Mediterranean allure. Yet it is emblematic of the country’s beating cultural heart.

At the crossroads of empires, where civilisations meet modernity, Adana today offers a distillation of Turkish identity: a place where kebab is king, street carnivals rival ancient ruins, and mosques rise above Roman stones.

This spring, Adana finds itself in the spotlight once more, hosting the 2025 Türkiye Culture Route Festival , a sprawling cultural campaign orchestrated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Spanning 20 cities, the event is being held in this sun-soaked southern city from 5-13 April.

The opening salvo was exuberant: open-air concerts, art exhibitions, cinema screenings, and a city-wide choreography of performance and pageantry. Coinciding with the 13th International Orange Blossom Carnival —a homegrown celebration that has grown into a global affair—Adana has for a fortnight become the de facto cultural capital of Türkiye, featuring costume parades, folklore dances, music from around the world, food stalls, and children's activities across the city.

This year’s theme, “ Children of the World, ” wrapped the city in a bright cloak of music, folkloric dance, and family-friendly festivity.

Such vibrancy is beyond seasonal flair. It reflects a civic identity forged through layers of history—Hittite, Roman, Byzantine, Arab, and Ottoman.

Stones, stories, and silent witnesses

Adana is a city where history, architecture, and nature seamlessly intertwine.

Begin your journey at Taskopru or the Stone Bridge , one of the world’s oldest functioning Roman bridges, offering panoramic views of the Seyhan River and direct access to the city’s historic quarters.

Just along the riverside, the grand Sabanci Central Mosque dominates the skyline with its six minarets, while the nearby Adana Archaeology Museum reveals the city’s rich past through Hittite, Roman, and Islamic treasures.

For a tranquil escape, Seyhan Dam Lake invites visitors to boat, bike, or relax by the water over a cup of Turkish tea, and Ataturk Park provides a lush green retreat in the heart of the city.

The Old Bazaar (Kazancilar Carsısi) bustles with copper artisans, spice vendors, and traditional crafts, while the Adana Cinema Museum celebrates the city’s contributions to Turkish film, and hosts exhibits on famous actors such as Yilmaz Guney.

Landmarks like the 32-metre Great Clock Tower, Türkiye’s tallest clock tower—a proud symbol of the city's modernization in the late Ottoman period.

The Ramazanoglu Mansion and madrasa , located in Adana’s historic city centre within the Grand Mosque complex, is a 500-year-old residence believed to have been built between 1360 and 1400. Once host to Ottoman sultans such as Suleiman the Magnificent and Murad IV, it stands today as one of the oldest continuously inhabited homes in the world—a rare and timeless architectural gem that defies the passage of time.

The Adana Grand Mosque or Ramazanogullari Mosque —a 16th-century blend of Seljuk, Mamluk, and Ottoman design—remains a spiritual and architectural centrepiece.

Beyond the city, the Ancient City of Anavarza lies in quiet grandeur, its expansive ruins testifying to millennia of civilisations from Hellenistic to Ottoman. Located in Türkiye’s Cukurova region, stands as a witness to the rise and fall of great civilisations.

Once known as the “Capital of Cilicia” in 408 AD, the ancient city is listed on UNESCO’s World Cultural Heritage Tentative List. Though its exact founding date remains uncertain, its roots trace back to the Hellenistic period. Over the centuries, Anavarza has carried the imprints of numerous civilisations—including the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Armenian, Abbasid, Seljuk, Ramazanogulları Beylik, and Ottoman—each contributing to its rich cultural legacy.

Gastronomic republic of Adana

For Türkiye, this makes Adana not merely a regional hub but a symbolic one—a reminder that cultural power can be both historic and visceral.

The Adana kebab, a fiery composition of minced lamb, chili and tail fat grilled over coals, is the city’s most famous export, often copied, rarely equalled.

Less famous but no less beloved are Ciger (liver skewers) served for breakfast, and Sirdan, a stuffed sheep’s stomach popular after dark.

The culinary landscape is rounded out by comforting stews and drinks like Yuksuk Corbasi, spicy Fellah Koftesi, and accompaniments like Salgam Suyu, a salty, spicy fermented turnip juice that pairs unsettlingly well with grilled meat.

The meal can be washed down with Ayran, a refreshing yogurt drink or with Cay (tea), which is served at all hours in copper-rimmed glasses.

Sweet relief comes in the form of Muzlu Sut (banana milk) or Bici Bici, a rosewater-infused summer dessert made of crushed ice and starch.

Corners of commerce

Shopping in Adana is a sensory extension of the city’s vibrant culture, offering an array of souvenirs that capture its spirit.

Visitors can take home Adana yemeni, traditional hand-painted headscarves now worn as stylish accessories, or Karatepe kilims , intricately woven rugs and textiles with geometric designs that blend history with artistry.

Sweet lovers will appreciate Cezerye , a carrot-based confection packed with nuts, while Bici bici kits provide ingredients needed to recreate the region’s summer dessert.

Local spice markets tempt with fiery chili flakes and sumac, emblematic of Adana’s bold cuisine. For something more lasting, hand-hammered copperware from the Kazancilar Bazaar and locally crafted jewellery featuring turquoise and filigree make for keepsakes.

Adana is not just a stop on the map—it’s an experience. Whether you’re exploring its ancient heritage, indulging in unforgettable cuisine, or joining locals in the joyous chaos of a street carnival, Adana will leave a mark on your heart. So come for the kebab, stay for the culture, and return for the memories.